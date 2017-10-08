LAKKI MARWAT - The three-day religious congregation of Tableeghi Jamaat concluded at Paharkhel Thall in the outskirts of Lakki city on Saturday.

Thousands of people from across Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and rest of the country participated in the congregation and listened to the speeches of prominent religious scholars and clerics. Maulana Tariq Jamil, Maulana Ziaul Haq, Bakht Munir and others delivered speeches during the congregation.

They called upon the Muslims to follow true teachings of Islam and Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) to achieve success in the world and hereafter. “Islam is the religion of peace and being Muslims we should make all out efforts to promote peace in the world”, they maintained, regretting that today the followers of Islam were cutting throats of each other as they had abandoned the right path. They asked the people to mould their lives according to the injunctions of Islam and get them prepared for the life after death.

Special prayers were also offered for the progress and prosperity of the country. After conclusion of the congregation, the people left for their native areas. Meanwhile, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was gunned down in Bannu on Saturday. As per details, Malik Hokumat Khan was returning home after attending Tableeghi Ijtema’ at Tableeghi Markaz when he was targeted.

Unknown assailants who were waiting for him opened fire, killing him on the spot.

Police and other law enforcement agencies rushed to the spot immediately after the incident. The body was shifted to a local hospital for medico legal formalities. Police cordoned off the area and started search for the assailants.

Our Staff Reporter