Quetta - Balochistan Health Secretary Asmatullah Khan Kakar on Thursday suspended 15 doctors and other staff of Musakhail District Hospital over willful absence. “Fifteen doctors and other staffers including lady officer and medical officer of Musakhail Hospital have been suspended,” said a notification issued by health secretary. The suspended doctors were Lady Medical Officer (B-17) Dr Samina, Dr Gulzaman (Dental Surgeon B-17), Dr Nasir (Medial Officer-17), Dr Rahimuddin (Medial Officer B-17), Dr Abdul Majeed (Senior Medical Officer B-18), Dr Abdul Majeed (Medical Officer -17), Sosa Karim (Pharmacist B-17), Tauqir Shah (Pharmacist B-17), Khalil (dispenser), Khan Muhammad (dispenser), Nazia Bibi (aya), Ayesha Bibi (aya), Hafiz Rahim Jan and Mushtaq Ahmed nursing orderly.