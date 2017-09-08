KHYBER AGENCY - A six-member representative jirga of tribal elders left for Afghanistan via Torkham border on Thursday to meet the elders of different tribes in Nengarhar province of Afghanistan to secure release of the seventeen missing members of Shinwari tribe kidnapped three days ago.

Independent sources claimed that the tribesmen had been kidnapped by volunteers of Ahrar-ul-Islam, a banned militant outfit active in Pak-Afghan border areas, adding that the abductees had been shifted to Chaknawor district of Nengarhar, located on river Kabul.

Meanwhile, citing security reasons, the administration restricted movement of the tribesmen to the border areas and asked them to avoid going there for picnic or other purposes.

On the other hand, relatives of the tribesmen kidnapped by unidentified armed men are worried for their loved ones in absence of any credible information about their whereabouts.

Abdul Malik, a shopkeeper in Landi Kotal Bazaar, whose six relatives including two sons, a brother, a nephew and two cousins are among the abductees, said that they had no information about the missing persons, which, he said, had multiplied their anxiety. Quoting a person who had escaped from captivity of the armed kidnappers, Abdul Malik said that the abductees had been shifted to Afghanistan.

“We have no accurate and satisfactory information to confirm the whereabouts of our relatives”, he lamented.

Relatives of the kidnapped persons said that the abductees belonged to poor families and were sole bread earners of their families, therefore; they appealed for their safe release on humanitarian grounds.