LODHRAN: The establishment of computer lab in hospitals is the need of the hour, which will help computerize records of hospital and ensure better handling of patients clinical and pathological record.

Dunyapur AC Najeebullah Tareen stated at the inauguration of a computer lab here at THQ Hospital here the other day.

On the occasion, he visited different sections of the hospital and inspected security arrangements and CCTV cameras installed in the hospital. Senior Medical Officer Dr Akhtar Shehzad, Health Council's member Akhtar Dakkar and Ch Ghafoor Jutt accompanied the AC.