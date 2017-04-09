SIALKOT - A large number of doctors, medical students and paramedics from across the country attended 4th annual international health conference titled "Medicon 2017" on second of the three-day event on Saturday.

Khawaja Safdar Medical College Principal Dr Zafar Ali and Dr Tauqeer Ahmed said that the conference was providing unique opportunities for the doctors and medical students to share their experiences and views and to learn from each other.

On the second day of the national moot, the scientific sessions on medicine and allied, paediatrics, surgery and allied, Gynae, eye, ENT, cardiology, medical education and psychiatry were held.

Doctors delivered detailed lectures with comprehensive presentations about the latest research in medical and health fields. Workshops of doctors and the medical students were also held during Medicon 2017. Speakers delivered lectures about the latest technologies of medical treatment especially on Audiology Orientation, Neonatal Resuscitation, Infection Control, Developmental Paediatrics, Knee Replacement Surgery, Endoscopy, Gynae, Eye, ENT, Liver Biopsy, Ophthalmology, Glaucoma, Perinatal Diagnosis and Research Methodology.

They stressed a need for educating the people about conducting screening tests of hearing of the newly born babies. They also asked the government to ensure early start of an awareness programmes about the test of newborns, initiating the much needed training of the lady health visitors (LHVs) at the district and tehsil levels to motivate the people in this regard.

During the moot, the senior and junior doctors were urged to adopt the latest research and get the maximum benefits of the advanced medical technologies for promotion of the international standard medical education.