MIRPUR (AJK) - Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said that the elements involved in ill deeds, corruption, malpractices and irregularities in the public sector institutions have to face ruthless accountability.

At the Prime Minister House, Minister for Sports, Youth and MDA Affairs Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed briefed him about the MDA affairs and the the measures initiated by the government for the reformation of the institution on a war-footings.

Raja Farooq said that he wanted to see the MDA absolutely transparent and corruption-free institution serving the people with fair and sincere approach. He said that a large number of overseas Kashmiris have started launching investments at other places after having been utterly sick and perplexed of the corruption and malpractices prevailing in the MDA. He said that the government would move to restore the lost confidence of the investors by giving them conducive atmosphere to attract maximum investment in Mirpur.

The AJK prime minister underlined that the past government put the state resources on loot sale. He said that his government stopped the unlawful exercise through executing stringent steps for the betterment and uplift of the common man in AJK.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that he wanted to see the officials of all the nation-building institutions including the MDA serving the masses in a neat and clean environment. He directed the minister for MDA to take the citizens of Mirpur into confidence before taking measures in connection with the elimination of corruption, malpractices and irregularities and land grabbers involved in the unlawful practices at the MDA-controlled residential and commercial sectors.

He hoped that the fruit of reforms would reach the masses directly. He assured the population that nobody would be let do corruption in MDA and the government would perform its due responsibilities to introduce neat and clean working regime in the institution.

Jammu & Kashmir Human Rights Council Chairman Syed Nazir Gillani also called on Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan in Muzaffarabad and apprised him of the global developments and the due role of civil society in the United Nations in connection with the Kashmir issue.

Gillani felicitated the prime minister for his recent successful tour of European countries including Britain. The prime minister appreciated the services of Gillani in respect of highlighting the Kashmir freedom movement and the importance of early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue.