SIALKOT: A local trader and his minor son were killed in a fatal collision between their motorcycle and an overloaded tractor-trolley near Qila Kalarwala, Pasrur tehsil on Saturday.

Shahid Mehmood (45) along with his son Burhan Shahid (5), wife and daughter, was going back to his home, when the tractor-trolley hit their motorcycle, killing them on the spot, besides, injuring seriously his wife Shabana Shahid (37) and daughter Fatima Shahid (1) seriously.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies and injured to the Pasrur THQ Civil Hospital. The condition of the both the injured was stated to be critical. Qila Kalarwala police have registered a case against the tractor trolley driver.

On the other hand, newly-wed bride Fatima Bibi (24) committed suicide by hanging herself with a ceiling fan of her house in village Buddha Goraya, Daska tehsil. She was married to Qasim four weeks ago. She committed suicide over a domestic dispute. Daska police are investigating.

Meanwhile, in an another road accident, 20 passengers including women and children were injured when a Sialkot-Narowal bound passenger bus turned turtle due to overloading near Talwandi Bhinderaan-Dhalli Nehar locality. The injured were shifted to the local hospitals where the condition of six patients was stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, Sialkot-based exporter Adnan Butt (43) was killed and his wife and two children were injured seriously when a boulder of a mountain fell on their car near Muzaffarabad while they were coming back to Sialkot.

Reportedly, the exporter had gone to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with his family for recreation. They were coming back to Sialkot, when a boulder of mountains fell on their car, killing the exporter on the spot besides injuring seriously his wife Kalsum Bibi (38) and two children Mehak (7) and Yasir (5).

The injured were shifted to a local hospital in Muzaffarabad-AJK in critical condition. Victim Adnan Butt's grieved family told the newsmen that arrangements were being made to bring body to his home in Latifabad-Pakka Garha locality of Sialkot city for burial.

Meanwhile, scores of transgender people took to the streets against the murder of a eunuch in Uggoki near Sialkot.

The protesting transgender people were carrying banners and placards. They kept the traffic blocked on main Sialkot-Uggoki-Sambrial Road for an hour. They demanded early arrest of the killers.

Some unknown accused had shot dead Saleem alias Sitara at his Dera in Uggoki near Sialkot. Uggoki police handed over the body to the eunuchs for burial after autopsy. The police have registered a case with no clue or arrest.