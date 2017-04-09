AHMEDPUR EAST - The Rural Media Network Pakistan (RMNP) has invited nominations for its annual Sadiq Press Freedom Award.

This year, RMNP Sadiq Press Freedom Award has been instituted with the support of journalists, media consultant and former director of International Press Institute (IPI) Alison Bethel McKenzie. It will be given on May 3, 2017 on World Press Freedom Day in a special ceremony. It carries a cash award of PKR 50,000.

Sadiq Press Freedom Award is intended to honour an individual, organisation or institution that has made a notable contribution to defend and /or to promote press freedom in Pakistan.

The award is named after late Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Khamis Abbasi, the last ruler of former Bahawalpur State, who had given right of adult franchise to the inhabitants of former Bahawalpur province in 1954 while other citizens of Pakistan were given the right in 1970.

Individuals and non-governmental organisations working in the field of media and human rights are invited to nominate themselves or other candidates for the annual award by April 20, 2017. The jury, to approve the nominee for Sadiq Press Freedom Award, will include six senior journalists, academics and human rights experts. The members of the jury will be chosen by RMNP.