MANDI BAHAUDDIN/LODHRAN - The Population Welfare Department organised a seminar to highlight importance of small family and create awareness among the masses regarding adverse consequences of rapidly rising population.

Addressing the seminar, CEO Health Hafiz Iftikhar said that balance between resources and population is important for durable development. He said that increasing population is devouring the country's resources, adding that there is need to follow the population welfare program in its true spirit to overcome education, health and unemployment issues.

District Population Officer Muhammad Akhtar and District Social Welfare Officer Atif Warriach also spoke on importance of following the population welfare program. Health workers, paramedical staff and representatives of local NGOs attended the seminar.

Later, the CEO Health led the walk which started from Municipal Committee Hall and culminated at Mandi Bahauddin Press Club.

WALK FOR FAMILY PLANNING

In Lodhran, District officer Population Mudassar Abbas Hashmi said that awareness regarding balance in increasing population and national resources is very important.

He was addressing the participants of a walk organised in connection with Family Planning week here. The walk started from Population Office and concluded on Kehror Pacca Road.

OUR STAFF REPORTERS