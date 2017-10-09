LAHORE - Following the detection of India’s plan to launch cyber attacks on Pakistani websites, the Cabinet Division has banned accessing social media on official computers besides free downloading of any software at all federal and provincial ministries and important departments.

It has also come to light that India has managed to steal some important reports about Pakistan key strategic projects. Apart from India, Pakistan is also under attack from America, Russia, and other important countries.

It has been learnt that the Cabinet Division has written an extremely confidential letter to all federal ministries and provincial chief secretaries, in which they have been made bound not to appoint heads of computer sections without security clearances.

The letter states that the country’s important data has been stolen and is being leaked through social media. The letter further discloses that projects, having global repercussions, have been targeted by the cyber attackers.

Since India is using cyber attacks against Pakistan as a weapon, therefore it is distributing some of these softwares in vogue in Pakistan free. Once these softwares are downloaded, they start stealing the data.

The letter highlights the fact that there is little knowledge about cyber security in Pakistan’s government departments, and that these departments also spend little on cyber security.

The letter identifies the use of official computers for accessing social media as the main cause of cyber attacks. It says the use of smart phones also invites cyber attacks.

Moeen Azhar