Islamabad - Defence Secretary Lt-Gen (retd) Zamir ul Hassan Shah has said that Pakistan has done its utmost to secure stability and ensure peace in the region.

The defence secretary, who is on an official visit to France to attend the 5th round of France-Pakistan security commission talks, emphasized that the international community should acknowledge enormous contributions made by Pakistan.

He met with Louis Gautier, French Secretary General for Defence and National Security, and held joint security commission talks while highlighting sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.

He emphasized that the international community should play its role to settle regional issues amicably to avoid any escalation and ensure regional stability.

Both sides agreed to further expand and diversify the bilateral relations particularly in the field of defence and security cooperation.

Air chief advises youth to focus on education

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman has advised the young to wholeheartedly focus on their studies as education was the basis of the progress of any country.

He was speaking as chief guest at the Annual Parents’ Day of the PAF College Lower Topa in Murree on Sunday.

College Principal Air Marshal (retd) Hifazat Ullah Khan presented annual report highlighting the significant achievements of the institute.

According to a PAF spokesperson, the air chief emphasized to inculcate the qualities of integrity, sacrifice, and comradeship among them to live up to the traditions of the PAF set by the predecessors.

He said that they should be a role model to the young boys of their respective areas and fulfill the nation’s expectations.

The air chief awarded prizes to winners of different events. Fawad Noor was awarded Topian Tiger trophy (best in sports), Nouman Siddique won the Topian Scholar trophy (best in academics), Shehroz Abbasi clinched the Topian Eagle trophy (overall best performance) while the Quaid-i-Azam shield for the best all-round performance was awarded to Siraj-ud-Daula House, the Champion House for the year 2017.

The students of the college presented an impressive gymnastics and martial art display and a well-synchronized PT show.

The college also put up an attractive aero-modeling display in which young boys manoeuvred radio-controlled aircraft models in the air.

Another important activity of the day was the exhibition in which pre cadets from the college Hobbies Club displayed their paintings, calligraphy and science models.





Our Staff Reporter