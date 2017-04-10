KASUR - Three persons including a woman and minor boy were killed in separate incidents of violence and road accidents here the other day.

According to police, a man strangled his 10-year-old nephew allegedly over domestic issue here at village Surhali Kalan. Muqaddam went missing at which his father Khadim Hussain got an abduction case registered with the police. The child was found dead in fields the other day. During investigation, it was revealed that his uncle strangled him over domestic issue. The police arrested the accused and started investigation. On the other hand, a woman - Naziran Bibi was crushed to death by a speeding van while crossing a road here at Chunian.

Similarly, a man - Muhammad Alam was crossing a road at Phoolnagar when a speeding car crushed him to death. The police are investigating.