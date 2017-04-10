SIALKOT - A delegation of senior Pakistani and foreign doctors with their families visited Iqbal Manzil (the birthplace of Allama Iqbal) here on Sunday.

Syed Riaz Hussain Naqvi, caretaker of Iqbal Manzil, briefed the visitors including Dr Ian Willis, University of Liverpool-UK. They showed keen interest in all the rare personal belongings of the grandfather of poet-philosopher Dr Allama Iqbal and pictures of his family members displayed there.

On the occasion, the Pakistani and foreign doctors paid homage to Dr Allama Iqbal, saying that Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a visionary who conceived the idea of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent that was ultimately materialized in the shape of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

They revealed that the teachings of Allama Iqbal are like a beacon of light to maintain tolerance, peace and stability in the society.

They emphasised that the youth of the nation should transform themselves into Iqbal's 'Mard-e-Momin' and strive for self-reliance within own resources and emphasized austerity envisioned by Dr Allama Iqbal.