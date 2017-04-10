LAYYAH - A Citizen Service Centre has been inaugurated here in DPO Office, which has been named after a martyred policeman Israr Hussain.

DG Khan RPO Rahmat Ullah Khan and father of the martyred cop Israr Hussain inaugurated the CSC.

The centre is designed to facilitate the policemen and citizens with issuance of driving licence, learners driving licence, character certificates, and personal verifications while provide all related information about police. The RPO reviewed facilities being provided to the citizen at the centre.

On the occasion, Rahmat Ullah Niazi said that martyrdom is a great honour and the Police Department proud of its martyrs.

DPO Cap (r) Muhammad Ali Zia said that the martyrs are pride of the department and they services will never be forgotten.

The RPO inspected mess hall, complaint cell, IT room, and command and control van. He also planted a sapling outside the mess hall.