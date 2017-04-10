AHMEDPUR EAST - The Uch Sharif Police claimed to have smashed an inter-district Akhtari Lallu Godal gang of dacoits and recovered 13 snatched motorbikes and other booty worth Rs0.8 million from their possession.

The arrested dacoits, identified as: ringleader Akhtari Lallu, Muhammad Adnan of Uch Sharif and Junaid Kharal, resident of Jalalpur Peerwala have been involved in different cases of dacoity, robbery and intention to murder in Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan district, said ASP Mahzoar Ali Ghauri while addressing a press conference.

He said that the Uch Sharif Police SHO had constituted a special team, which busted gang.

The ASP also handed over keys of 13 recovered motorbikes to real owner.

TRADERS ELECTION

Five candidates Chaudhry Khalid Javed, Mehar Abdul Rehman, Jamal Abdul Nasar, Aftab Dahar and Arshad Rajput have filed their nomination papers for the president's slot of Markazi Anjman-e-Tajran Ahmedpur East. The election is scheduled to be held on April 20, for a three years tenure.