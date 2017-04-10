KHANEWAL - The district administration approved nine development schemes worth Rs90 million in Khanewal under Punjab Development Programme for the financial year 2017-18.

Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial stated while chairing a meeting of the district development committee here the other day.

On the occasion, he said that in tehsil Kabirwala, Rs30.5 million will spent for construction of 3.26 km long road from Fazil Shah to Sardarpur via Chowki Hiraj. Similarly, Rs20.6 million will be spent for the construction of a 1.81 km long road from Jodhpur city to Bagar Kabiwala.

Rs10.2 million will spent for the construction of a dual-carriageway from Fawara Chowk to Sarai Sidhu Town via Basti Darkhana, Rs1.5 million for construction of a road from Dhudiyanwala to 3-Kassi, Rs1.8 million for construction of a road from Kabirwala Makhdoompur to Chah Moharanwala while Rs2.3 million will be spent for soling of streets in Khan Daultana area.

In tehsil Mian Channu, Rs3 million will spent for soling of streets in Raza Hiraj Chak 6/8-R.

In tehsil Jahanian, Rs200,000 will be spent for soling of streets in Chak 145/10-R and Rs250,000 for establishment of fibershed in funeral yard at old Sabzi mandi and plot of Jamia Inayatia Khanewal.

ADC Revenue Manzoor Khan Chandiyo, Deputy Director Planning Faisal Shehzad and Assistant Commissioner Shahid Kathiya also attended the meeting.