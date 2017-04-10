LODHRAN - The Tareen Education Foundation (TEF) has been providing visual art training to local teachers at public schools to promote the art as part of curriculum for the last six years. The TEF office-bearers stated at a ceremony held here the other day.

On the occasion, they informed the participants that during the period, the foundation also provided art-related equipment to about 10,000 students in 85 schools of the district. They said that response of the students was unexpected. On the occasion, they seek the public assistance for introducing performing art (children's theatre) in government schools in the district. They also disapprove the prevailing injustice, violence, discrimination and marginalization are common forms of intolerance in the society. "Introducing art education in schools can have a counter influence against the immoralities," they said, adding that it can also help young minds develop capacity for independent judgment, critical thinking and ethical reasoning.