KAMALIA - The cowardly terror attacks cannot let the terrorists succeed in their evil designs, social activist Ch Tahir Jutt said.

In a meeting with this correspondent here, he lauded sacrifices being rendered by the Pakistan Army and other law-enforcement agencies (LEA) in war against terrorism. He pointed out that those who sacrificed their lives in defence of their motherland are real heroes of the nation. He urged the government to provide the police and other civil LEAs with modern equipment to combat terrorism.

He also urged the government to ensure strict implementation of the National Action Plan to tighten the noose around terrorists' facilitators. He pointed out that unity is the power, adding "as long as we are united, nobody can succeed in destabilising our country."