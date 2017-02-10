DERA GHAZI KHAN - A so-called spiritual healer along with his assistant killed a married woman while treating her in a very cruel manner.

This horrible incident took place in the jurisdiction of B-Division police in the wee hours here on Thursday. Police have registered a case and started investigation while both the accused are at large. Raiding teams have been constituted for the arrest of the accused.

Reportedly, Surayya Bibi, 31, a resident of Sajjadabad, was suffering from some psychological problem. She started talking to herself a couple of weeks back. Her husband, Nazar Hussain Chandia, took her to a so-called spiritual healer, Amanullah. He and his assistant, Hameed Mohana, tied the woman to a tree and thrashed her with an iron rod. Later, they tried to ‘treat her with the help of heat and smoke’.

Saddam, 13-year-old son of the psychiatric patient, said as he could not tolerate this cruel treatment, he shouted to stop Amanullah and his assistant from the cruel process of exorcism, but they ignored the hue and cry of his father too, and continued their inhuman ‘treatment’ which eventually resulted in the death of his mother.

Rescue-1122 shifted the woman to the trauma centre of Ghazi Khan Teaching Hospital where she was declared dead. Her body was handed over to the heirs after the postmortem.