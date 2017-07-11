BAHAWALPUR - The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is responsible for the Ahmedpur East tragedy as it was the result of wrong policies of the authority.

All Pakistan Oil Tankers Owners Association (APOTOA) Chairman Mir Muhammad Yousuf Shahwani remarked while addressing a press conference here at Bahawalpur Press Club on Monday.

Mr Shahwani said that if the government does not adopt appropriate line of action even now, such tragic incidents would recur. He blamed the Motorway Police for its incompetence and negligence, saying that the MP does not do anything except challan or receiving bribe. "The APOTOA will be forced to observe strike if the government does not move up to right the institutions," he threatened.

Had the personnel of Motorway Police, the Patrolling Police and the Punjab Police arrived at the scene after the oil tanker overturned and kept people away, such tragic incident could have been averted and precious lives saved," he pointed out, adding that the Bhakkar DPO had averted any such situation through timely action two days ago when an oil-tanker overturned in Bhakkar's Kotla Jaam area.

Mr Shahwani claimed that driver of the oil-tanker that exploded in Ahmadpur East incident kept on shouting for a long time to keep people away from the scene but no one heeded his hue and cry. "The driver even rendered his life, but the administration to conceal its incompetence, said that the driver fled the scene after the incident," he regretted, adding that stern action should be taken against the negligent officials.

The APOTOA chief lauded the role of Pak Army, saying that as soon as the Army officer came to know about the incident, soldiers were immediately moved to the scene. "They (army men) took immediate steps and control the situation by shifted the injured to different hospitals including Multan and Lahore through helicopters and made every possible attempt to save human lives," Mr Shahwani praised. He said that if safety measures are not improved, such tragic incidents would happen again and again. "The OMC, which is responsible for taking safety measures in and around oil depots, has completely failed," he criticised, adding that it is a bitter reality that neither there is no fire brigade vehicle near oil depot, nor any security arrangements.

He requested the Prime Minister Pakistan to make the OMC also help the heirs of the victims financially.

Mr Shahwani said that oil tankers owners pay millions of rupees in taxes to government on daily basis. "We pay billions of rupees in taxes but get nothing as there is facility for the oil tankers owners," he regretted. He accused that from Karachi to Punjab, illegal challans of oil tankers is routine matter of the Motorway Police. "Apart from PSO, other oil companies, such as, Hascol is inflicting billion of rupee damages to the public exchequer in the head of rent," he alleged, claiming that they can produce evidence to the government.