KAMALIA - The Health Department sealed a bakery for selling unhygienic foodstuffs here the other day.

According to official sources, DDO Health Dr Kashif along with Food Inspector Ch Ghulam Mustafa checked various shops and bakeries at different locations of the city. They found unhygienic condition at the kitchen of a bakery. Foodstuffs were being prepared under very unhealthy environment. The team sealed the bakery and registered an FIR against the owner of the bakery.

FLOOD ARRANGEMENTS

Tehsil Municipal Committee Chief Officer Tariq Javed Warraich and Municipal Officer Infrastructure Aslam Bhatti inspected flood-fighting arrangements at Flood Control Room here the other day.

They told the media that relief teams have also been formed to launch relief operation in flood-hit areas. People can call at 0463413516 in case of any eventuality, they added.