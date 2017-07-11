OKARA - The District Bar Association announced two days strike against "the tussle between the bar and bench" going on since before Eid.

The tension between the lawyers and judge arose after exchange of hot words between senior bar member Chaudhry Riazul Haq and civil judge Humera Muzaffar in her court. The situation aggravated when on July 8, two female judges sent references sent to the District & Session Judge against Advocate Ch Riazul Haq. On the same day, the bar members took out a protest round the judicial enclosure in the district complex in which the bar members raised slogans against the judiciary. It is to be noted that the Okara senior civil judge (Admin) has sent a special report of the protest to the Lahore High Court, complaining that the bar members had broke name-plate of the court and plant pods. DBA president Zahid Bokhari has established a 12 members committee, consisting of senior bar members including Mian Muhammad Shafiq Bhandara, Akhtar Hussain Bhatti and Syed Ali Riaz Kirman, members Pakistan and the Punjab Bar Council to decide as to what further action would be taken after two days strike.