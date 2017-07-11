MANDI BAHAUDDIN - Despite tall government claims of fighting power crisis, over 16-hour a day loadshedding is being conducted here and in case of power supply, the residents have to suffer low voltage.

The inhabitants of Malakwal, Phalia subdivisions have to face the ordeal. They protested against the unscheduled and long loadshedding. With making Haveli Bahadur Shah, Bhikki and Balloki power plants functional, about 3,600 megawatt have been added to the national grid and the gap in power supply and demand has decreased to 19% from 67% witnessed in 2013, Minister for Water and Power Kahwaja Asif had claimed at inauguration ceremony of Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant a few days ago, the residents said. Although this is a big achievement of the government, it has not reduced the miseries of the Mandi Bahauddin people who continue reeling under prolonged hours of power loadshedding, they added.

They also face water shortage and spend nights sleepless due to severe hot weather and humidity. They said power generated through newly inaugurated power plants was being probably utilised by elite class and their industrial estates and its benefit has been denied to the rural areas where farmers and labourers reside. They urged the rulers to treat the rural areas at par with the urban and industrial areas with regard to providing facilities of electricity and gas.