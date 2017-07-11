KOT RADHA KISHAN - The great humanitarian and icon of public service Abdul Sattar Eidhi was paid glowing tribute on his first death anniversary.

In this connection, Shaukat Ali Welfare Foundation organised a ceremony to remember Edhi's service for humanity.

Former naib tehsil nazim Sajjad Ahmad Ghori, Member District Council Daud Sharif Sahotra, Social Welfare Officer Sheikh Amjad Javed, social activist Malik Khurram Shaukat, Mian Ans Sharif Sultani, UC Secretary Haji Muhammad Ansari and a large number of citizens from different walk of life attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Sajjad Ghori and Daud Sahotra threw light on the life-long services of the great humanitarian, saying Abdul Sattar Eidhi always struggled to uphold the cause of suffering humanity. They stressed that everyone should following in the footprints of Edhi at all level to transform the country into a true welfare state, adding that characters like Edhi are true role model for society, which can help the nation counter extremist tendencies in the society.

Later, collective prayer was offered for the peace and rest of the departed souls of Abdul Sattar Edhi and Shaukat Ali.