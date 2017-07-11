LODHRAN - The government has approved the sub-campus of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) in Lodhran while the classes will commence from September this year, a lawmaker disclosed.

MNA Abdul Rahman Kanjoo while talking to The Nation at Deputy Commissioner Office Lodhran said that he met with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and discussed with him Lodhran's different problems. After which, he said, the prime minister immediately issued the orders to commence the classes in Lodhran. Later, he added, he met with Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Mukhtar and the SECRETARY Islamabad after which it was decided that in Lodhran the classes of BZU will commence from September 2017. In accordance with Prime Minister's directions, the Higher Education Commission's officials will visit Lodhran next month, he further said. He added that one of the three newly constructed buildings of Education Department would be converted into the BZU campus and then the construction of University's own campus will start.

He further said that the prime minister has fulfilled another promise made to the people of Lodhran, prior to by-election of NA-154 while addressing a public gathering. He had announced establishment of Agriculture University, two flyovers, commerce and degree colleges and Lodhran to Khanewal Road. He said the road project is in progress, University's classes will start from September. The Punjab chief minister's announced 25 billion rupee package has been added to the annual development plan, he added.

He further said that Punjab CM has allocated lots of development funds for Lodhran in the Annual Development Plan (ADP). He also approved Danish School Lodhran which is a clear example of their education and South Punjab-friendly vision.