KASUR - The entire district mourns the death of a minor girl who was abducted on the way to Madrasa and was later found dead after rape in an under-construction house in the B-Division Police precincts.

The police, citing the post-mortem report, revealed that Laiba, 9, of Pakiza Colony Akhara Road was strangled after she was raped by unidentified accused.

According to police, the girl was on her way to Madrasa when some unidentified accused abducted her. Later on, her dead body was spotted at an under-construction house in Inayat Shah Colony, Akhara Road. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to DHQ Hospital for post-mortem. The autopsy report of the minor girl confirmed that the minor was raped before she was strangled.

News of her brutal killing spread like a wild fire across the district and shocked everyone, especially her parents, who lost their consciousness. Funeral of the girl was offered the other day which was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life. It is to be noted that none of the public office holders attended her funeral. It is also pertinent to mention here that it was the fourth incident over the past few weeks in which minor girls were murdered after sexual abuse.

Talking to The Nation, Saleem and Asiya - parents of the deceased girl - sought justice from Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. They threatened self-immolation in front of Chief Minister's House if they are not provided justice. Citizens also demanded the CM take notice of the incident. They urged the chief minister to monitoring the case himself and provide justice to the bereaved parents.

When contacted, the SP (investigations) said that eight teams have been formed for immediate arrest of the accused. He informed that DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi is investigating the incident himself, adding the culprits will find no way to escape and will be arrested soon.