SIALKOT - Protest of local lawyers continued for the third consecutive day on Monday as they boycotted courts in protest against Friday's exchange of harsh words between Additional District and Sessions Judge and President Sialkot District Bar Association during hearing of a murder case.

On the occasion, an important meeting of the Sialkot DBA was held in which the lawyers announced continuing their protest and boycott of courts till the transfer of ADSJ Ch Ikramul Haq.

The protesting lawyers also took out a rally on the District Courts premises. DBA President Ch Shaukat Ali led the rally. The lawyers also passed a resolution, demanding early transfer of the judge.