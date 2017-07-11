KASUR - A man of Nizampura turned out to be murderer of his wife.

Police said that the accused killed his wife by slitting her throat as he wanted to marry her sister.

Amanullah of Sidha Autar told the Chunian Saddr Police that his sister Robina was married to Asif about six months ago. Asif left his wife at his in-laws' house on 20th of Ramazan. On the second day of Eid, Robina received a call and went out of house but did not return. She was later found dead in fields. Her throat was slit with a sharp knife. Police launched investigation and checked her cellphone records. Police also interrogated her husband as the last call was made from his cellphone's number. During interrogation, Asif confessed to have killed his wife. He told the police that he had extra-marital affairs with his wife's sister and wanted to marry her. He planned to kill his wife and called her out of the house on second Eid day. He told the police that he took his wife to fields where he, with help of his friend Naveed, slit her throat and fled away.

DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for the investigation team.

YOUTH CRUSHED

A youth, Zahid Hussain, of Kasur city was on the way to Lahore on a motorcycle when a tractor-trolley, coming from the rear, crushed him to death near Bhallu Stop Ferozepur Road. Mustafabad Police are investigating.