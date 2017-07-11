MULTAN - Vice Chancellor of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Prof. Rao Asif Ali anticipated on Monday Pakistan could fetch $68 million through mango exports if it succeeds in achieving the annual export target.

He observed this while addressing the participants of concluding session of three-day Mango festival. A large number of people including Nepalese Ambassador in Pakistan Sewa Lamsal Adhikari and Indonesian Ambassador Iwan Suyudie Amri, high ranking civil and military officials attended the event organised by the MNSUA.

He further pointed out that Pakistan exported 128,000 tonnes of mangoes last year which was 28 percent higher than the annual target of 100,000 tonnes. He said that Mangoes grown in Multan are rich in fibre, low in calories and contained a small amount of carbohydrates, calcium, iron, potassium and a little protein. "There is a high demand in the US, the UK, EU and other developed countries for Pakistani mangoes," he added.

Pakistan exports mangoes to over 50 countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Canada and European countries for many years, but has recently entered markets of South Korea, Japan, China, the US and Australia. With increasing focus on high-value markets of the US, Canada and Dubai, the exporters of mango in Pakistan have started embracing e-commerce in a bid to swiftly and easily reach out to overseas retail customers.

Nepalese Ambassador Sewa Lamsal Adhikari praised the residents of Multan on the occasion, declaring them sweet like their mangoes. She added that the cultural heritage, hospitality, innocence and love to guests were the elements that not only impressed the foreigners but also attracted tourists to visit this historic town. "Mangoes grown in Multan are of top quality in their taste and colour," she added.

Ambassador of Indonesia Iwan Suyudie Amri said that Indonesia was the first country which established its diplomatic office in Karachi, soon after the creation of Pakistan. He added that Pakistani mangoes were the best in the world with regard to its taste and flavour which had great potential to penetrate in all international markets. He said that Indonesia had Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Pakistan, and hoped that mango would be included in PTA in the next meeting to be held in August next.

Deputy Commissioner Multan Nadir Chattha said the purpose of organising mango festival is to maximise the benefit of mango crop."Mangoes grown in Multan are of top quality in their taste and colour. There is a dire need to showcase this special fruit to increase its sale," the DC said. He added that arrangements were being made for safe exports of mangoes from the fields to markets so farmers could get maximum earning.