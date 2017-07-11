LAYYAH - A Pak Army soldier who embraced martyrdom during an IED explosion in Mohmand Agency was laid to rest in his native graveyard in village Chak 160 Jaman Shah with complete military honour here on Monday.

Earlier, funeral for martyr Riaz Ahmad Wandar was offered, which was attended by hundreds of people from all walks of life including Army officers, Provincial Minister for Disaster Management Maher Ijaz Achlana, ADC(R) Naeem Ullah Bhatti, the Kot Sultan Police SHO, former UC nazim Mian Naseem Akhtar Wandar and Sajid Parveez. Later, Col Assad and Col Shafqat led an Army contingent to pay salute to the grave of martyred soldier.

The army officers also placed floral wreaths on the grave of the martyred on behalf of Chief of Army Staff, the President of Pakistan and the Sindh Regiment. The army officers also hand over the martyr's cap and other belongings to his elder brother Ijaz Ahmad.

Joined army some 15 years ago, Riaz Ahmad Wandar was martyred in the explosion while another solider Abdul Razaq got wounds. Habib Ullah Wandar, father of the martyred soldier, told this correspondent that his son had expressed his desire for martyrdom when he came to spend vacations on Eidul Fitr.

He said that he is proud of his son for sacrificing his life for the motherland. There is nothing more noble and valuable than the country and am proud of my son for joining the list martyrs, he expressed.

Younger brothers of the martyr also expressed their commitment to protect the country in the army.