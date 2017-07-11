BAHAWALNAGAR - As the streets turned into sewage ponds, the denizens of Farooqaba cried foul over the miserable condition and apathy of the authorities concerned, and demanded stern action against the negligent officials.

Defective sewerage system has made the lives of the people of the town into miserable. Especially denizens of Farooqabad (west) have been suffering great deal due to the accumulation of sewage in the streets and roads.

The streets have been inundated with sewage for many days but no civic body bothered to drain out the water to relieve the residents of the locality. Sick of foul smell, the people of the area staged a protest to raise their voice over sufferings. They demanded the civic bodies play their role in getting rid of the miserable situation.