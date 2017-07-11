BAHAWALPUR - The district police carried out search operation in different areas of Yazman and Hasilpur circles and arrested one person on violation of Temporary Residence Act.

The LEAs personnel carried out biometric verification of 63 persons, arrested one suspect and registered a case against him.

Under National Action Plan, search operation was conducted under the supervision of its respective SDPOs. Houses were searched through lady police officials during the search operation and verification was done through biometric device.

The search operation was conducted in Madina Colony, Head Rajkaan, Basti Noor Shah Mauza Chohen and surrounding areas of Hasilpur. During search operation, Police Station Head Rajkaan raided the house of Arif in Madina Colony and arrested him for violating the Temporary Residence Act.

The district police officer said that operation against the enemies of the society will continue.