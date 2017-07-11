GUJRAT - The University of Gujrat (UoG) annual MA/MSc/MCom (Part-I & II) exams will begin from July 27. According to UoG controller, the exams will be held simultaneously at UoG City Campus Fawara Chowk, Marghzar Colony, GT Road Gujrat, Govt Zamindar College Bhimber Road Gujrat, Govt College (Boys) Satellite Town Gujranwala, Govt Jinnah Islamia College (Boys) Sialkot, Govt Allama Iqbal College Sialkot, Govt PG College Chakwal, Govt Degree College Jhelum, Govt Degree College Kharian, Govt Abdul Haq Islamia College Jalalpur Jattan, and Govt Gordon College Rawalpindi.