ZAFARWAL - Villagers living in the suburbs of Zafarwal have been faced with a great ordeal since destruction of the Ouncha Kalaan bridge, connecting the surrounding area with the city.

According to the locals, the bridge was washed away by flood about two years ago. They told The Nation that now they have to pass through the sewage as they get no alternate way to pass the nullah on their way to the city. They said that the bridge was constructed with substandard material and therefore, it could not resist the fasting-moving waters during floods and washed it away. They criticised the local government for turning a blind eye to their woes. The officials do not listen to our complaints, they regretted. They said that in monsoon season, no one can cross the nullah due to fast flow of water and it also disconnects the suburbs from the city.

They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the situation order the officials concerned to rebuild the destructed bridge