KASUR - Despite a ban on doing wheelies, a number of youth are witnessed at weekends on main city roads performing one-wheeling.

A survey report conducted by this correspondent reveals that the youth performing stunts also cause traffic accidents. At weekends, different groups of motorcyclists gather particularly on Ganda Singh Road, Kutchehry Road and other dual carriageways to perform stunts with their heavy and conventional motorbikes. They conduct motorbike races and perform wheelies.

The administration also seems least bothered to take action against wheelie-doers which let the one-wheelers play with others' lives without let or hindrance. It was about several months ago when the administration had tightened the noose around wheelie doers but now it has turned a blind to the situation.

People demanded the administration to look into matter and take action against wheelie doers.

Power outages draw

residents' ire

Residents of different localities protested against unscheduled power outages being conducted across Kasur city and surroundings.

Talking to The Nation, they flayed the government for reneging on its promise to eliminate loadshedding from the country by 2018. They said that the government seems unable to fulfil the promise. They regretted that the incumbent rulers have performed nothing but adding to the public woes. "They are in power for the last 4 years but have done no good for the masses," they regretted.

They informed this correspondent that duration of power cuts in urban areas of the district has reached to 16 hours, adding that the situation in rural areas is worst than that where villagers are faced with 18-hour loadshedding.

They expressed disappointment that loadshedding has also affected businesses of the trading community. "It has made industrialists unable to fulfil the market demands which left a large number of people, belonging to the poor and labourers class, jobless," they added. They pointed out that it has now become a challenge for labourers to earn two time bread for their children.

They demanded Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Water and Power Kh Asif to look into the matter and take effective steps to overcome the energy crisis.