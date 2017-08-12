FAISALABAD - Director General Social Welfare Punjab Waheed Akhtar Ansari has said that the new generation is the custodian of future of Pakistan and they be apprised of the sacrifices made for achieving independence.

He was addressing a function held in connection with Independence Day celebrations. It was organised by Management Committee of Pak Maktab School being run by Social Welfare Department.

The DG appreciated the performance of students on national songs and said that a series of events were being held under the arrangements of Punjab Social Welfare Department on the directions of Punjab govt. Social organisations are participated in these events which would help promoting the national solidarity and sentiments of patriotism, he added.

He said that the celebrations of Independence Day required for working with full dedication and commitment to bring development in Pakistan. He urged the parents to pay special attention on the education and training of their children for enabling them to meet the challenges of the future. He said that the Social Welfare Department was playing its role for the reformation of the society to get the objectives of creation of Pakistan. He lauded the efforts of management committee and other staff for holding marvellous function in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

Chairperson of Management Committee Anjum Safdar said that the nation was celebrating the Independence Day with the commitment to steer the country out of the problems confronted in the different sectors. He said that we should prepare the new generation in line with the Pakistan ideology for making them real guard of the motherland. Director Social Welfare Shahid Rana, Deputy Director Ch Ashraf and others were also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the importance of Independence. They thanked the Director General Social Welfare and other guests for participating in the function. During the event, the students of Pak Maktab School presented beautiful performance on different national songs. Later, the prizes were distributed to the students.

OUR STAFF REPORTER