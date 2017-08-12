SAHIWAL - Dacoits shot at and critically injured five persons on resistance during a robbery at a filling station and made off with cash here the other day.

According to the Ghalla Mandi police, two unidentified dacoits came to Admore petrol station on a car and snatched cash worth Rs175,000 from the cashier. The security guard and a salesman at the petrol station manhandled the dacoits and snatched a pistol, their ID cards and registration copy of the car from them.

Dacoits opened fire with 12-bore gun and left at least five persons with critical injuries. The injured include salesmen - Naeem and Aslam, security guard Imran Haider and two other persons including Saleem and his uncle Tasawur of Buarewala. They were rushed to DHQ Teaching Hospital Sahiwal while the dacoits sped away. The police have registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.

Landlord shot dead

A landlord was shot dead by two suspects at Chak 60/5-L allegedly over old enmity here on Thursday.

According to Yousufwala, there was an enmity between Muhammad Azam and Meraaj. On August 10, when Azam was on the way to his fields on a motorbike, Meraj along with Yasir shot him dead and fled away. Police hae registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.

I-Day plan finalised

Central Jail Superintendent Chaudhry Asghar said that arrangements have been finalised to hold sports, speech and national songs competitions to celebrate the Independence Day in the jail.

The winners will be awarded with certificates and shields, he said addressing a meeting held to review the arrangements for Jashn-e-Azadi festivals. He said on 14th of August the day will be started with flag-hoisting ceremony and Quran Khwani and special prayers for prosperity of Pakistan will be offered in the central jail.

RAID: Crackdown of FIA authorities against human traffickers is carried on and SHO Waqar Hussain Awan have arrested three accused here from Gujranwala, Wazirabad and Sialkot. The arrested accused Sunil Jeewan, Tariq Nazir and Muhammad Saleem were involved in sending people abroad illegally.

