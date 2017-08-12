WAZIRABAD/LALAMUSA/HAFIZABAD - Due to disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif's homecoming rally, the GT Road remained closed for public while all the trade centers, factories, petrol and CNG filling stations and food points were forcibly shut down creating problems for the people.

Meanwhile, the former prime minister did not stay in Wazirabad and passed through the Bypass Road at 6:00pm avoiding the schedule stay at the first reception point of Gujranwala District -- Allah Wala Chowk.

Almost 6km long GT Road from River Chenab to Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chowk, was decorated with huge size banners and flexes and remained closed for general public for two days. The road traffic was also diverted to Gujranwala to proceed to Sialkot.

MNA Iftikhar Ahmad Cheema established a reception point in Ahmad Nagar Chowk, 200 meters ahead of original reception point of Allah Wala Cowk, where the MNA was present to welcome Nawaz Sharif. MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema and MC Chairman Babu Shoaib Idrees along with over 2,000 other leaders and workers were present in Allah Wala Chowk. Heavy police contingent was deputed on the route to ensure security measures. All PML-N workers, waiting in Allah wala Chowk for Mian Sahib, remained disappointed hearing the news of the sudden change in the rally's route. Some workers waiting for Nawaz Sharif for 10 hours raised slogans against the PML-N and torn the flexes and banners affixed on their vehicles.

Earlier, the former prime minister was warmly welcomed when he reached Lalamusa. His procession reached at 2:15pm. Because of unforeseeable circumstances, Nawaz Sharif didn't come out of his container. However Ch Jaffar Iqbal, federal minister of state, moved forward with a victory sign and welcomed him.

At the Lalamusa GT Road, he was accompanied by thousands of people for about 2 kilometres. Senior leaders of PML-N Marvi Memon and Talal Chaudhry reached earlier than Nawaz and got the same warm reception by the people of Lalamusa.

Nawaz Sharif, in his brief address, said that one decision was given by the court and the other is given by the people of Pakistan. He questioned the locals whether they are standing with him for which people replied with a roar and show of hands. He again asked whether the people are with him to build a new Pakistan, they replied with the same fervour.

Federal Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the procession was not against any institution instead it's the people of Pakistan taking their leader to his home. He added that Nawaz Sharif can be removed from the PM House but not from the people's hearts.

Ch Jaffar Iqbal said, "We followed our leader after 28th of July when it was announced that Shahid Khaqan would be the next PM and still are standing with him. We all the ministers and MNAs are Nawaz Sharif. The ocean of people of Lalamusa welcoming ex-PM is the proof that this constituency (NA-106) supports Mr Nawaz Sharif from their hearts and would do the same in upcoming elections."

A convoy of hundreds of traders and activists of PML-N led by federal minister Saira Afzal Tarar, Chairman District council Ch. Afzal Hussain Tarar, MNA Mian Shahid Hussain Bhatti, MPAs Malik Fayaz Ahmad Awan, Asad Ullah Arain, MC Chairman Jamshaid Abbas and chairmen of almost all the union councils of the district left for Gujranwala Friday evening to greet Nawaz Sharif. They will participate in the public meeting in Gujranwala.

Saira Afzal Tarar and other PML-N leaders said that the rally of former PM started from Islamabad has proved beyond any doubt that the masses have great love for the PM and they would give crushing defeat to the opponents.





OUR STAFF REPORTERS