SIALKOT - The grieved family of Kainat Bibi, who was allegedly raped by her lover repeatedly, then attacked with acid and finally succumbed to the injuries on July 30, has sought early justice and demanded the security of life.

Her mother Farzana Kausar told the newsmen that her 21 year old daughter died on July 30, 2017, while waiting for justice and fighting for life.

She said that accused Waseem has not yet been arrested by the Airport police. She said that the accused was still at large in the village and was threatening the grieved family with dire consequences. She said Waseem was openly threatening to kill and throw acid on her and her six other daughters if they refused to pursue the case.

Farzana Kausar said, "The lives of me, my six daughters and a son are in danger as the accused was at large and openly threatening to kill us besides threatening to throw acid on us. Please protect our lives and provide us security, as our lives are in dangers. Please provide us with justice by ensuring early arrest of the main accused Waseem."

She added, "We have lost our beloved daughter and we also remain unable to get justice, as the Airport police still remain unable to arrest the main accused. Whenever I ask the police officials for the arrest of Waseem, they say that the accused was on bail granted by a local court in the case," she revealed.

On July 30, Kainat had died at a local hospital after fighting for life and seeking justice for six months.

Waseem of village Kotli Chandu-Kotli Loharaan had developed illicit relations with Kainat a few years ago. Later, the accused raped her at different times by making lame excuses to marry her.

In February 2017, the victim's mother had got registered a case (No.27/2017) under sections 337-J, 265-B and 376 PPC lodged at Airport police station, alleging that he had developed illicit relations with her young daughter.

Farzana had told the police that in February 2017, the accused had forcibly kidnapped Kainat Bibi and took her to Gujrat where he also raped her. Later, he dropped her back near her home, and brought a small bottle of acid (to be used for washrooms cleaning, and poured the acid into her throat by declaring it an anti-pregnancy tonic. Her condition became very critical. She was admitted to Govt Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital Sialkot where she died.

The doctors had said that she drank acid due to which she had lost her speaking power. She remained admitted to the hospital for about six months. She fought for her life and justice for six months and breathed her last.

When contacted, Airport police said that the police had arrested accused Waseem in the case. Police said that the accused was later bailed by local court in the case as well.





OUR STAFF REPORTER