MULTAN - A new model cattle market will be set up in Multan which will also be the largest market of its kind in the province, disclosed Bilal Ahmad Butt, Commissioner Multan division.

Chairing a meeting of Board of Directors of the propose Cattle Market here on Friday, the Commissioner further revealed that the PC-1 of the market had been prepared and work on it would start soon. He hoped that the model market would help shut down illegal markets. He said that the new market would be equipped with all facilities for both traders and animals.

Earlier, the Commissioner issued order for ensuring all facilities for cattle traders and customers in markets being established for Eidul Adha. "Arrange shelter and cold drinking water for the customers besides ensuring availability of fodder and water for the animals," he directed the concerned officials. He further asked them to evolve comprehensive traffic as well as sanitation plans for the markets. He also issued order for launching of crackdown on illegal cattle markets in the division. He asked livestock officials to collaborate with market staff for preventing Congo virus attack.

Mayor Naveedul Haq Arrain told the meeting that four or five markets would be set up outside Northern and Southern bypasses and all facilities would be offered there.

Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chattha told that livestock department would set up camps at the entry points of all cattle markets where all animals entering the market would be examined. "It will help prevent any sick animal from entering the market," he added.

MD Cattle Market Rana Akhlaq Ahmad told the meeting that the contract of Balail Market's parking had been auctioned against Rs28.1 million while the area of Luddan Cattle Market had become 19 acres after addition of nine acres. He further disclosed that over Rs77 million budget for the Balail Market had been approved.

Our Staff Reporter