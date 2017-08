KASUR: - A rally was taken out by Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah for Sharia enforcement in the country. The rally started from Fareed Chowk, Basti Sabri and culminated at Lilyani Adda. Hundreds of people participated in the rally. They chanted slogans in support of Sharia enforcement. The participants also celebrated Nawaz Sharif's disqualification by the Supreme Court.–Staff Reporter