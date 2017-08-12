JHELUM - State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry has said that people through rally have given reply to Joint Investigation team (JIT) that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is innocent.

While talking to media men at Jhelum on Friday Chaudhry said, "the nation through PML-N GT Road rally have given reply to JIT probing panama case that Nawaz is innocent".

He said PTI Chief Imran Khan, Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, PAT leader Tahirul Qadri and PML-Q are virus for country and their anti-virus is Nawaz Sharif, adding all of them were supporters of Musharraf referendum and were his polling agents.

"Our party along with GT Road rally will also offer Kull and prayers for the forgiveness of Joint Investigation Team for all wrongdoings it has committed", he informed.

"International terrorists too have two rights to appeal but in Pakistan what kind of system where an elected premier has been sent home," he questioned.

