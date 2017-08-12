FAISALABAD - At least nine patients lost their lives while they were denied treatment by protesting doctors in Allied Hospital.

According to media reports, nine patients have died over the past 12 hours in the government-run Allied hospital where protesting doctors associated with Young Doctors Association (YDA) continued boycott of duty for the second week.

The death occurred when doctors barred entry of patients in emergency ward.

Reports said the junior doctors have also obstructed senior doctors from performing duty.

The medics have been protesting for their demands since last month. Taking action against them, the Punjab Health Ministry has sacked nearly 50 doctors.





