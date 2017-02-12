CHINIOT : The police claimed to have seized 200 kg of hashish and nicked the trafficker here on Saturday.

Spekaing to the mediamenhere, Chenabnagar DSP Hassan Iftikhar said the police got a tip-off that a huge consignment of drug is being transported through Chiniot. At which the police set up pickets at all entry points of the district.

In the meanwhile, the Muhammad Wala Police intercepted a Prado jeep (IDA-761) and upon search recovered 200 kg of Charas from secret compartments made in the rear of the vehicle. The police also arrested a trafficker identified as Shahid Hammed, son of Abdul Hameed, resident of Mian Channu who confessed that he had been supplying drugs from tribal areas to various parts of Punjab since many years.

On the other hand, Chiniot DPO Mustansar Feroz said that drugs suppliers and the buyers in various parts of the province have also been identified, located and an operation will be conducted to bring them to the book soon. "Chiniot has been declared as Model district for provision of speedy justice by the Judiciary and they are going to request the courts for speedy trials of drug traffickers, the DPO pledged.