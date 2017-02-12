MULTAN - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Jahangir Khan Tareen yesterday anticipated the upcoming public meeting of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Multan is likely to turn out to be a failed show.

"Holding a jalsa is PPP's right but I don't think it will be a successful show," he added while talking to the journalists after attending a wedding here on Saturday.

He said that the country witnessed change for the first time in its history and influential and powerful people are being searched for the first time due to the drive launched by the PTI. "The powerful could never be brought to the dock. Thanks to the PTI, today people are hopeful about the justice," he claimed.

He said that although it is not the responsibility of the PTI to furnish evidence in Panama Leaks case but yet it presented the proofs. He added that the PML-N failed to present anything except for a piece of paper from a Qatri price in its defence. "It is interesting that the royal family of Qatar has disassociated itself from the letter through its ambassador. They say that their government has no relation with the letter," he added.

He pointed out that out of three sugar mills shut down on Supreme Court order, one is owned by Nawaz Sharif and two by his relatives. He pointed out that the Sharif family committed contempt of court by declining to shut down the mills. "Their stubbornness is an evidence of their respect for the courts. It's a historic decision from the Supreme Court," he said.

Mr Tareen said that the nation would receive an historic decision in Panama case as well. He said that the anti-judiciary speeches by the PML-N leaders are highly condemnable. "Whenever their corruption is caught, they start attacking institutions," he maintained.

Referring to corruption in cricket, he said that the system could not be rectified until the corrupt elements sitting at the top are caught. He said that the players adopted a wrong path after seeing corrupt people ruling the country.

ANTI-BEGGARS CAMPAIGN

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sultan Azam Taimoori said on Saturday the noose around professional beggars and their rackets had been tightened and cases against 179 professional beggars had been registered in the Multan range during the last few days.

Chairing a meeting to review the pace of crackdown on beggars, he stressed upon the police officers to further step up crackdown on beggars with a view to discouraging people to adopting begging as a profession. He said that 54 beggars were rounded up in Multan while 51 cases were registered. Similarly, 101 child beggars were caught and given into the custody of Child Protection Bureau while 69 children were handed over to their parents. He further disclosed that 13 cases were registered against beggars in Vehari, 87 Khanewal and 25 Lodhran. He directed the police officers to send the report of crackdown on beggars to his office on daily basis.