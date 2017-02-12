MIRPUR (AJK) - Federal Minister for Planning & Development Ahsan Iqbal said Pakistan and AJK would equally derive benefits from the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He was speaking as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of FM channel Sautul Quran in the building of Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur.

The federal minister said that the upcoming grand portion of the CPEC containing Manshera-Muzaffarabad-Mirpur/Mangla highway will usher in the new era of speedy economic progress and prosperity in Azad Jammu Kashmir through the China Pakistan Economic Corridor since AJK has formally been added in the project.

He appreciated the launching of Sautul Quran channel in the studios of AK Radio Mirpur. He said that AK Radio Mirpur deserves high applause for performing the most sacred job of spreading Quranic education. He said, "The Holy Quran provides us the complete code of life. We could get rid here and the hereafter only by strictly acting upon the teachings of the Holy Quran which teachers us loving the humanity and pardoning the opponent. The Holy Quraan is a great gift for us individually."

The minister said that those travelling along the CPEC route right from Hunjraab pass, the gateway to Pakistan from China, could be blessed with the transmissions of Sautul Quran containing the recitation of the verses of the Holy Quran, during entire route to their destination. Sautul Quran channel is also being launched to other parts of the units of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation in the country under a broad-based programme, he added.

Referring to the Kashmiris' struggle for freedom, the federal minister said that Pakistan would raise the voice of Kashmiris for freedom of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from Indian subjugation through all possible means of communications including radio. He said that Azad Kashmir radio stations will be upgraded with installation of more latest equipment in order to make these medium more affective and forceful.

He further said that Sautul Quran channel has been introduced in the country to reform lives of people according to the teachings of Islam. He said the government wanted to streamline society in accordance with the sayings of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal who said teachings of Islam gives guidance for humanity in all times.

The minister said that teachings of Islam need to be implemented in letter and spirit in collective and individual lives for successes both in this world and on Day of Judgment. He recalled Muslims ruled the entire world when they followed Quran and Sunnah. "We need to re-establish our relation with true teachings of Islam which advocate brotherhood, love and discourage extremism in all its forms," he said.

He hoped the channel will prove to be a strong source to spread the message of Islam not only in Pakistan but entire world. He said that government has launched a number of projects in hydel, communication, tourism and education sectors under CPEC. He said entire Kashmir will benefit from the CPEC projects.

He said people of Pakistan and Kashmir were closely connected. Government and people of Pakistan will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their just right to self-determination, he added.

Referring to a demand, the minister assured to replace the medium wave transmitter with high powered transmitter.

Earlier, Director Engineering Muhammad Khan briefed the participants about Sautul Quran channel, and said it will be listening in the entire country at FM 93.4. He said 20 transmitters for Sautul Quran channels have been set up in different parts of the country including Mirpur while 20 more transmitters would be established till June 2018.

AJK Minister for Sports Chaudhary Saeed in his speech thanked the Minister, and said the government of Pakistan had launched a number of projects in AJK. He said the prime minister will visit AJK soon and announce mega projects in the region.

The Sout ul Quraan transmission comprising recitation of the verses of Holy Quran with Urdu translation will remain on air from 5am to 12:00 with the total duration of 11:45 hours. Local political and social circles have warmly welcomed the advent of the religious channel for the preaching of teachings of Islam.