SHEIKHUPURA - Federal Minister Defence Production, Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain yesterday categorically condemned politics of the PTI chairman, saying that Imran Khan through politics of conflict wants to impede journey to progressive and prosperity of the country.

"The PML-N government would continue carrying out mega projects to transform the country into a welfare state," the minister declared while talk to the media persons at the inauguration of a road completed under CM Road Works Programme in village Shamke on Saturday.

The road, completed at a cost of Rs100 million, will link the area with GT Road. The minister said that India could never dare to attack the motherland due to impregnable atomic deterrence of Pakistan. "India opposing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project because its rulers have always been foe of development," he pointed out.