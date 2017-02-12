SARGODHA - A former UC nazim, who went missing a couple of days ago, was found dead here on Saturday.

The police said that his dead body was found from a ditch near a private hospital owned by the former Sargodha tehsil nazim. The police informed that heirs of the deceased, however, denied legal action against anyone, terming death of the ex-UC nazim natural. According to details, froemr UC Muhammadi Colony nazim Malik Abid Hussain Awan went missing under mysterious circumstances two days ago.

However, on Saturday his dead body was found from a ditch near a private hospital owned by the former tehsil nazim situated in Satellite Town locality where construction is in progress. The police quoting the bereaved family as to have said that the deceased went to the hospital to see a patient but fell down in the ditch on return and died there.

Later, funeral for the deceased was offered in his ancestral village 52/NB and was laid to rest in a local.