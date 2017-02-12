JEHLUM:- Two persons were killed and five others suffered injuries in a clash between two groups here on Saturday. According to the police, the clash occurred in Tulla area of Jhelum district. The police said that two groups clashed at a coalmine in Tulla area. During the clash, some people resorted to firing due to which two persons were killed and five others injured. The police shifted the dead bodies and injured to hospital and started investigation.–INP