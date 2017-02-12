SHEIKHUPURA - Two unidentified dacoits were gunned down in an alleged shootout with police here Farooqabad area here the other day.

Sheikhupura DPO Sarfraz Khan Virk said that five dacoits were busy looting passengers and passersby on link road Gajiana, near Farooqabad the other night.

On information, the police rushed to the scene but came across intense firing by the dacoits. The police retaliated with fire and a brief shootout ensued. Resultantly, two dacoits were killed whose identity could not be ascertained yet while three others managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

The police recovered arms and loot from the scene and shifted the dead bodies to hospital for medico-legal formalities and identification.

The police have launched investigation into the incident.